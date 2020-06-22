By Suleiman Shehu

Another five-year-old boy, Mojeeb Tirimisiyu, was killed on Monday by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

The deceased was allegedly hit with a shovel by the assailants when he went to defecate at the back of their house in the Tose area of Akinyele LGA.

The killers escaped into the bush after the incident.





According to the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Tirimisiyu, Mojeeb had told his older siblings after the rain on Monday morning that he wanted to defecate and the back door was opened for him.

“Had I known I would have asked him to defecate in the front of the house. Suddenly, he cried out, ‘Mummy, Mummy’. His elder one and I rushed out to the backyard but we didn’t see him initially.

“Then I checked beside the bush and found him macheted. He hadn’t died when we got there. So, people took him from my hand to the hospital but he later died,” the bereaved mother said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

“At about 2p.m. of June 22, at Olorunsogo Area of Tose, Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Mojeeb Tirimisiyu ‘m’ aged five years, while defecating in a nearby bush close to the backyard of his parents house was attacked with a shovel on his head and sustained a serious injury.

“He died later as a result of injury sustained and corpse deposited in a hospital.

“Investigation has since commenced while concerted efforts intensified to track this hoodlum that has been carrying out this heinous crime,’ Fadeyi said.

Mojeeb’s death would be the fourth case of murder carried out in Akinyele LGA in the last one month.

An 18-year -old, Barakat Bello, was raped and killed on May 31 by unknown hoodlums, while a 29-year-old, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, was killed on June 5 in that axis of Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

Also, a 21-year-old, female student of Oke –Ogun Polytechnic, Grace Oshiagwu, was murdered on June 13 in the same Akinyele area.

(NAN)