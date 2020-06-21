By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian Afropop star, Yemi Eberechi Alade, popularly known as ”Mama Africa” has decried the increase in the number of deaths from poison in the country.

The songstress prayed for God’s guidance and protection from untimely death and wicked people. She alleged that the devil had opened a workshop in the minds of people.

Yemi wrote on her official Twitter handle ”Lord God, please save us all from the evil hands of untimely death, rebuke the hand that poisons a brother’s drink or food.





She continued; ”I’m just heartbroken! The number of deaths from poison have SPIKED IN NIGERIA! TRUST NO ONE EVEN WITH WATER! Devil has opened workshop in the minds of people!”.

