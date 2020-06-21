By Taiwo Okanlawon and Ayodele Efunla

Tragedy occurred in the early hours on Sunday, when a gas tanker suddenly collided with another tanker carrying diesel on Kara Bridge, Ojodu Berger, along Lagos Ibadan-Expressway, leaving one dead while others sustained injuries in the process.

According to reports, The tankers met an unexpected police roadblock on the Kara Bridge, and the truck carrying gas exploded after colliding with the one carrying diesel.

One of the drivers of the tankers burnt beyond recognition with four tankers affected and the situation resulted in a chaotic traffic situation in the axis.





The situation was managed by Lagos State firefighters and traffic controller, the police, and federal road safety commission to ease vehicular movement.

As a result of the crash which occurred at about 1.00am, inward Berger, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, motorists who were stranded in the attendant gridlock were diverted into alternative routes to get to their respective destinations.