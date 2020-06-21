A tragedy was averted on Saturday as a tanker, laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) overturned at Lombardy Area, Oju-Ore, in Ogun state.

Mr Akeem Ganiyu, FRSC’s Sango-Ota Unit Commander confirmed that the incident occurred at about 6.45 p.m.

According to him, the truck was trying to avoid a bad portion of the road when it suddenly overturned and started spilling its content.

“The mishaps that will have befallen the people of Lombardy area, near Oju-Ore and its environs, was averted by the personnel of state Fire Services, FRSC, TRACE and the Nigerian Police,’’ he said.





Meanwhile, the truck had no registration number and was inbound Oju-Ore area when the incident happened.

Ganiyu advised truck owners to always put safety verve on their vehicles to avoid unnecessary tragedy.