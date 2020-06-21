By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has criticised a fan for downloading the 2019 movie, Elevator Baby, from movie streaming site, Netflix.

The 35-year-old on Saturday encouraged her Twitter followers to stream the movie for which she won won the Best Actress Award at the 2020 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

“Have you seen #ElevatorBaby on Netflix? If not, you are on a long thing…,” she wrote.





The fan, with username, @Alganiyu01, then boasted that he hadn’t already downloaded the movie.

He tweeted, “I don download am sef. So interesting. Wonderful job…”

But Toyin was not impressed, she replied, “Yinmu oniro, download something that is on Netflix.”

Yinmu oniro,download something that is on Netflix https://t.co/bbpbuH5jtw — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) June 20, 2020

To another fan with username, @Vybezwurld, who boasted that he had hacked the Netflix systems, she warned, “Use your mouth and hand to put yourself in trouble. Olori nla.”

Use your mouth and hand to put yourself in trouble olori nla🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/aTdYg6kxaY — TOYIN ABRAHAM (@toyin_abraham1) June 20, 2020

Comedian, AY Makun, had the same reaction on June 6 when the Netflix systems were hacked and his 2019 movie, Merry Men 2: The Real Yoruba Demon, was leaked.

“It would have been okay to hack or access Merry Men 2 as a criminal that u are, but sharing the link on social media and asking everyone to go download it outside d licenced Netflix platform is criminal. Do note that as u bring down d hustle of another man, urs will never grow,” he tweeted.