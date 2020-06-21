By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nollywood actress Tonto Charity Dikeh on Sunday, June 21, wished herself a happy father’s day as she had done a year before.

The 35-year-old mother of one was formerly married to Mr Olakunle Churchill. However, the marriage did not last long as Tonto accused her spouse of physical abuse.

They divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage. She has since declared herself the father and mother to her son, King Andre.





In the post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress wrote; ”Happy Fathers Day TO ME BECAUSE I’VE DONE IT ALL BY MYSELF AND ACED IT ANYWAYS…

”Actions prove who someone is.. Words just prove who they want to be…DEAREST SON @kingandre_dikeh, BEING YOUR DAD HAS BEEN A GREAT HONOR… THANKS FOR MAKING ME, MR MOM.