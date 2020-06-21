Deputy Governor of Ondo State Agboola Ajayi has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ajayi reportedly resigned from the APC on Sunday at Ward 2, Apoi in Eseodo local government.

Then he walked across the road to pick the membership card of the PDP.

He is the third high profile APC elected official to join the opposition boat.





In neighbouring Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy also joined the PDP.

The two states are scheduled to hold elections, soon.

Edo will have its governorship election on 19 September, Ondo 10 October.

Ajayi’s departure from APC did not come as a surprise.

In recent past, the move was speculated, but he denied it.

For Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his re-election plan faces mounting hurdles with Ajayi’s departure.

This is because a powerful group within his party is supporting another candidate.

And the group has vowed to ensure that Akeredolu does not win a second term in office.