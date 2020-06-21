By Taiwo Okanlawon

Olakunle Churchill, the former husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed wish that children should not be used as a tool of jealousy.

The 37-year-old whose marriage to Tonto ended in 2017, made the statement on Sunday when he shared a Fathers’ Day message to himself on Instagram.

“Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking care of children around you, and children around the world who are in need.





“I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it’s done in the old Era. As I celebrate this day, I pray this won’t be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them.

“This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you’ll reconnect with your child at the right time.

You Are A father! We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father’s Day To You,” he captioned a picture of his son, Andre, whom he shares with Tonto.

Churchill’s message is coming after Tonto celebrated herself in a Fathers’ Day message she shared because according to her, she is raising Andre by herself.

“Happy Fathers Day to me because I’ve done it all by myself and aced it anyways… Dearest son @Kinandre_dikeh being your dad has been a great honour. Thanks for making me Mr Mum…,” she wrote on Instagram.