By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to social media to gush over motherhood.

This is coming after she recently welcomed her first child.

The Kogi born thespian took to her official Instagram page to gush about being a mother and how she always has “butterflies in her tummy”.





Revealing that she’s amazed at God’s creation, Halima wrote;

“Motherhood is a blessing. I Am Amazed at Gods creation;I have permanent butterflies in my tummy… Then I knew this was forever. permanent … MummyM. My glow”

Posting a fabulous photo of herself earlier, she wrote;

“Peace And Love❤️❤️❤️Have a meditation weekend loves💥 Jumaat Mubarak 🙏🏻 Every thing changed😁🙇🏻‍♀️. Check the glow”

Reacting to her post, her friend and fellow actress, Uche Ogbodo took to the comment section and wrote;

“You good Good Asa”.

Recall that Halima was called out weeks ago after she used another baby’s photo to announce the arrival of her child without the permission of the mother.