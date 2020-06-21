By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and comedian, Babatunde Bernard popularly known as Baba Tee, has welcomed a son with his wife.

The 40-year-old made this known on Sunday when he shared a picture of himself kissing Dupe’s bare baby bump and wished himself a Happy Father’s Day.

“Original kayeefi… Happy Fathers Day to me… Allah I thank you for giving me a big boy. Congratulations to you my beautiful wife for giving me my first pride…,” he wrote.





This is Baba Tee’s third marriage. He was formally married to actress, Yetunde Oduwole. His second marriage to Dupe Odulate, ended in February 2019 after three years together.

Baba Tee went on to share a traditional marriage picture of his third woman.