Minister for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire: Nigeria about to cross 20,000 mark

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 661 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to a tweet from the agency on Saturday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 19,808, with 6,718 persons discharged and 506 persons dead.

The breakdown of figures recorded according to states is as follows: Lagos leads with 230, Rivers with127, Delta-83, FCT-60, Oyo-51, Edo-31, Bayelsa-27, Kaduna-25, Plateau-13, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-3, Ekiti-2, Kano-2, Borno-1.


See the breakdown of coronavirus cases in Nigeria below

 