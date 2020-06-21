By Aderogba George/Abuja

Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, has ordered the closure of the agency’s head office for a week to enable full decontamination of the building.

The closure will be between June 22 and June 27.

Okah-Donli gave the directive in a statement signed by NAPTIP’s Head of Media and Publicity of, Mrs Stella Nezan, in Abuja.





She said that the directive was in compliance with the protocol of COVID-19 prevention.

She took the measure following a report that two NAPTIP officers came in contact with a woman who died of novel coronavirus on June 15.

The director-general noted that the agency worked during the full lockdown of the country as one of the essential services providers.

She said that working as an essential services provider during the lockdown was inline with the Federal Government directives through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“All officers are to go on a week leave in accordance with NCDC guidelines to enable the agency decontaminate its premises.

“In the meantime, all officers in the agency’s headquarters will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work,” the director-general said.

She assured all NAPTIP stakeholders and partners that the operations of the agency would continue, including real-time responses to cases of human violence.

She said that NAPTIP key officers would continue working online during the closure.