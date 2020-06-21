The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has relocated its corporate headquarters from Lagos to Abuja.

Mr Khalid Emele, the General Manager, Public Affairs of the agency, gave this hint in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation had, in a letter dated May 4, ordered all the agencies under it to relocate their operational headquarters to Abuja within 45 days.

Emele said this complied with the recent directive from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, asking all agencies in the sector to relocate operational headquarters to the nation’s capital.





“This is in a bid to ensure efficient and effective coordination and enhanced service delivery between the ministry and its agencies.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu and other critical staff of the agency had since relocated to the new NAMA headquarters in Abuja.

“This is in strict adherence to the ministry’s directive while arrangements are being made for other strategic staff to follow suit in due course,’’ Emele said.

He said that all enquiries and correspondences to NAMA should be channelled through the agency’s corporate address at 6, Ogbia Close, Off Arochukwu Street, Garki 2, Abuja.

He said all NAMA social media handles had been adjusted to reflect this change.