Lagos state government has discharge another 45 recovered coronavirus patients from its isolation centres.

The Lagos Ministry of Health announced it on Twitter on Sunday.

The statement said: “45 fully recovered patients,18 females,27 males fully discharged from our isolation centres to reunite with their families.

“The patients, 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital,1 from Agidingbi,1 from Lekki and 12 from LUTH isolation centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.”



