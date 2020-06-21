Resident Doctors will return to work tomorrow 22 June.

This followed the suspension of their strike by their umbrella organization.

The National Association of Resident Doctors said it took the decision to enable the government time to fulfill outstanding demands.

NARD made the announcement in a communique read to journalists by its President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, on Sunday in Abuja after its National Executive Council meeting attended by over 300 members.

Sokomba said the decision followed an appeal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi and other stakeholders.



