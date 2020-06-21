Kenneth Imasuagbon, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Edo State, said he stepped down for Governor Obaseki in 2016 and would not do it again in the forthcoming primary in the state.

Mr Imasuagbon said he sought to contest for governorship under the APC in 2016 but was “muscled out” of the race by Adams Oshiomhole, the then governor of the state, who helped Mr Obaseki to succeed him.

He added that he has been on his governorship project for the past 16 years and would not give it up “in just 24 hours” because of Mr. Obaseki.

Mr Obaseki resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago and joined the PDP.





However, there is pressure on other PDP aspirants to step down for Mr. Obaseki.

“If there is anyone who should step down for the other, it is Obaseki.

“Obaseki now has a problem in APC and he has now come to PDP and he wants to muscle me out again.

” “This cannot happen,” Imasuagbon told Premium Times.

However, the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party will take place on June 25, 2020.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Shuaibu have been declared eligible to contest for elective offices under the PDP.