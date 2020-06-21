By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has reacted to the sudden death of former beauty queen, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo.

According to reports, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo lost her life due to a cardiac arrest while she was in Port Harcourt. She passed on at the young age of 39.

The former beauty was buried on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The funeral took place at the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in Lagos state.





Reacting to the news of her death, Yul Edochie questioned If Ibidun really died of cardiac arrest.

The actor went on to place a curse on anybody that has a hand in her death.

He wrote: “Why do I feel there’s more to her death than the cardiac arrest story? I never met her but watching her videos brought tears to my eyes. She was so full of life, full of love for humanity.

“If your life was taken by someone, may suffering and painful death befall that person. They shall know no peace till they are gone. Rest well Ibidun.