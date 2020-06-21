Unidentified gunmen have killed a pharmacist Mr Sunday Ike, in Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

He was shot in the head and robbed of his light blue Toyota Camry.

The assailants struck Friday at 11.00p.m. at the victim’s shop located on 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa, police said.





P.M.News learnt that Ike was the CEO of Suncel Pharmacy in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said a manhunt for the attackers has begun.

Manzah issued this statement on behalf of the FCT Police Command:

“Police operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident, rushed the victim for medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, where he was later certified dead.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police in Charge of FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, assured that the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

Manzah urged members of the public to support the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the assailants.

He urged those with useful information to contact the FCT Police Command Control Room on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, or 08028940883.