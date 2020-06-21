Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied the reports that linked him to the drama which ensued at the government house on Saturday night.

A team of police officers led by their Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, had prevented the deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, from leaving the State Government House in Akure.

Ajayi, who has been at loggerheads with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, had wanted to move out of the government house for his private residence, claiming he no longer feels safe in the premises.

However, in a recorded video of the incident, the police commissioner stated that he was acting on the orders of his “boss”, Rotimi Akeredolu.





He added that his actions were wrong but ‘This is politics’.

In a widely circulated video, the CP was heard to have said: “We are not saying you should not go out. Since you are defecting, even your letter was brought to me in my office this evening that you are doing it (decamping) on Monday.

“What government is saying is that you cannot go out with official vehicles. This is politics, I am not saying it is right. This is Government House. The Governor is the one talking, give me a few minutes, let me talk to my boss.”

But Ajayi replied, cautioning against a repeat of 1983 political violence.

He alleged that political thugs had been detailed to attack him and vandalize his property at the Government House once he declares for the PDP.

The Deputy Governor, flanked by two members of the House of Assembly Mr. Festus Akingbaso and Rasheed Elegbeleye, queried the Police chief: “Are you a member of the PDP or APC? It is you stopping me now. What is your concern about my leaving from one place to another? Do you know how many hours I have spent here? I personally paid for these vehicles. You should not have put yourselve in mess.

“I have tried all constitutional and acceptable means to prevent this crisis. You are being used by the governor to deprive me of my constitutional right. I am highly disappointed that a policeman of your calibre can be used like this.

“Let me tell you, you cannot repeat what happened in this state in 1983 because Ondo State people will resist you and your emperor with everything.”

Reacting to the incident on Sunday afternoon, Akeredolu said he didn’t give the orders to hold back his deputy.

He said: “Total Misrepresentation of facts. I did not tell the government house security to hold him back at any point. Why would I? Agbo can go anywhere he likes. I wish him well.”