A Ghanaian identified as Suzanna Laar who visited Synagogue Church of All Nations in Ikotun has been declared missing.

The 54-year-old woman had visited the church, alongside her two sons, in search of healing over an ailment they claimed had defied medical treatment.

According to one of Laar’s children, John Wuni, they attended the church on Sunday, December 22, 2019 but couldn’t stay for long because Laar became dizzy and slumped while waiting on a queue.

Wuni said, “We arrived in Lagos on December 22, 2019 and checked into a hotel around Ikotun. My brother and I brought our mother to Synagogue for healing. That was the second time we would bring her to the church. The first time was in 2017 when she had spinal cord problem.





“She fell sick again and it appeared to be spiritual. She could barely eat. We took her to different hospitals in Ghana but all the treatments given to her did not yield any positive results.

“The same day we arrived, we went to the church. We were in a queued when my mother collapsed all of a sudden. Some church officials advised us to take her to our hotel room and we did.

“We didn’t take her to hospital because our efforts in the past had no positive impact. My brother stayed with her when we got to the hotel while I returned to the church for service.”

Wuni, currently sheltered at Ghana Consulate in Lagos, explained that his brother went out to buy food but when he returned, his mother was nowhere to be found.

He said they looked for her around the neighbourhood to no avail, adding that the case was consequently reported at the Ikotun Police Station.

“We later printed a poster and put my phone number on it. People called and told me they found her. They were asking for huge money to lead me to where she was. Someone told me he saw her around Victoria Island. I went there but didn’t see her.

“We reported the incident at the Ikotun Police Station but the police did not treat the case as I had expected,” Wuni, 34, told Punch.

However, The Punch reported that the church (SCOAN) officials are yet to respond to calls regarding the matter.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the development, noting that investigation had begun.

He said, “We have commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Meanwhile, we have declared her missing. Anyone with useful information on her whereabouts should contact the nearest police station please.”