Hackers have stolen ten years’ worth of data from 200 U.S. police departments and the FBI.

The Anonymous group has claimed responsibility for the hacking.

Reports said stolen data has been uploaded by the Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) site.

The data released amounts to nearly 269 GB worth of documents, images and videos.





Anonymous said the data are linked to police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.

The DDoS group derives its name from the technical term “denial of service attack”.

It is a form of cyberattack that crashes servers and websites by targeting them with huge numbers of requests.

The database has published leaked documents from across the globe.

These include official US records on how Iranian-backed militias laundered money through used car sales and drug trafficking.

It was not the first time hackers stole police document.

In 2016, 2.5 gigabyte of private files belonging to America’s biggest police union were stolen.

The data included the names and addresses of officers and forum posts critical of Barack Obama.

The data also included controversial contracts made with city authorities.

Last year April hackers stole data from “several FBI-affiliated websites”, containing information on “thousands of federal agents and law enforcement officers”.