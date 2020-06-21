

By Nicholas Obisike/Enugu

Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, has ordered the shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex, after a member died of COVID-19.

Mr Jeff Mbah, Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, announced this on Saturday in Enugu.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave the order following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.





Ugwueze died after a battle with COVID-19 symptoms.

“The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination.

” Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

”Our heartfelt sympathy go to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss, ” Mbah said