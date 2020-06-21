By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is still living his best life away from social media. He was recently spotted having a nice moment while performing ‘Risky’ with a group of young kids at the beach.

In the viral video posted by Cubana Chief Priest, Davido can be seen leading the kids like a choirmaster would conduct something his choir. This also shows ‘Risky’ crooner is fine and kicking off social media.

Most of the fans of Davido and celebrities have taken to their social media pages to appreciate the Nigerian artist Davido over the viral video that has gotten many emotional.