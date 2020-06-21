By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is still living his best life away from social media. He was recently spotted having a nice moment while performing ‘Risky’ with a group of young kids at the beach.
In the viral video posted by Cubana Chief Priest, Davido can be seen leading the kids like a choirmaster would conduct something his choir. This also shows ‘Risky’ crooner is fine and kicking off social media.
You can watch the video below;
Most of the fans of Davido and celebrities have taken to their social media pages to appreciate the Nigerian artist Davido over the viral video that has gotten many emotional.
