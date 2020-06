By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

A tailor has left Nigerian singer Niniola Apata in dismay after she made her a Beyoncè-inspired corset dress.

The 33-year-old ”Ibadi” crooner shared a picture of Beyonce and herself, wearing a some-what same dress.

She captioned the picture with; ”Please help me ASK the TAILOR why she did to me 😢 Asin WHY?????”





While Beyoncé’s is an all-black embellished dress, Niniola’s dress was made from a different fabric.