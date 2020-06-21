By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed his sadness over the death of ex-beauty queen Ibidunni Ighodalo.

According to reports, Ibidunni died a week ago after suffering a cardiac arrest while erecting isolation centre in Port-Harcourt. Before her death, she was known to be some-what angelic in her words and dealings with people.

Despite having fertility struggles, she established a foundation to help families struggling to have children through IVF.





Her death came as a shock to everyone. She was laid to rest on Saturday, June 20.

Bobrisky said that although he never met Ibidunni, her death shook him to the extent that he burst into tears. He added that he regrets not meeting her before she passed on.

Sharing a photo of Ibidun, he wrote: “I was just checking my timeline and I saw her pic again. I don’t know when I burst out tears. My house girl was scared of what could have happened to me.

”I don’t know y I didn’t know dis woman before she pass on. I’m regretting y I didn’t meet her before she died. I know am so emotional tears is so close to my eye but her death truly pain me. Continue to Rest In Peace @ibidunni_ighodalo.”