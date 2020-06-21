Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has denied allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday night.

His deputy, Hon Ajayi was held back at the Government House by Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami. The CP insisted that he would not leave with his official vehicles.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, described the report as a complete falsehood.

According to him, it’s an intended falsehood to play victim by the principal actors involved.





The Governor added that it was a concorted and devious lie meant to discredit him.

He explained it was a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters.

However, Akeredolu stated that it became worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11 pm.