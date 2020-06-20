American rapper Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, professionally known by his stage name Wale, has officially dropped a new body of work “The Imperfect Storm“.

This extended play (EP) is a six track project which talks about the current Black Lives Matter protest happening in the U.S. and other countries in the world.

Wale gained prominence in 2006, when his song “Dig Dug” became popular in his hometown.





The songs include: Moving Different, Empty Wishing Well, Blue Yellow Green Pink White, June 5th/QueenZnGodZ, Shit Don’t Stop and Maajo.