By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress Victoria Inyama is a survivor of domestic violence and an abusive marriage. The actor keeps using her social media platform to encourage other individuals not to fall a victim.

In a video she shared, Victoria says abuse is about power, stating that the abuser doesn’t want to let his victim go, like a master and slave relationship.

Inyama was formerly married to Godwin Okri and have three children together, but the marriage hit rock bottom due to abuse.





Read her post here:

ABUSE IS ABOUT POWER & CONTROL……

D abuser gets angry when his control & intimidations are no longer effective on the spouse

Getting a divorce from an Abusive spouse is a heroic feat as they never want to let go of their victim/spouse…..

They use all sorts of excuses…..Some say it’s against their Principle but prefer to use threats, bullying & intimidations or worse still, the abuser sees the kids as entitlement & would use them to play the manipulative card..I pray anyone in a dark place to plsssss be strengthend …. The Abuser never wants to let go

#notospeakingoutstigma🖤❤💙💜 #noshame🖤🖤🧡💛💚💙 #nodomesticviolence

Inyama was born in the eastern region Enugu State, in Nigeria. She obtained her first B.Sc from the University of Lagos.

The mum of 3 began her career In 1990. She stated that veteran actor, Alex Usifo saw her and brought her into the Nigerian movie industry.