By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The hashtag ”ShamelessObaseki” is currently trending on Twitter, with mixed reactions to Edo State Governor Obaseki’s defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It is no news that the two strong political counterparts are usually at loggerheads. With the upcoming state primaries in Edo, the power struggle has heightened.

Governor Godwin Obaseki officially changed his political party from APC to PDP on Friday, June 19.





He has since made moves for re-election following his disqualification from the Sept. 19 poll by his former party, APC.

Here are some of the reactions as to why Twitter people consider Obaseki shameless.

The #ShamelessObaseki had to use public funds to buy his way into the PDP because he is unwanted by local members of the party but the national leadership cannot turn back a 'mugu' cash-cow. His arrival has already created a crisis that will consume his ill-fated campaign. pic.twitter.com/8Gxh4mqg8k — chamakh musty (@kasimumustapha4) June 20, 2020

The PDP in Edo is broke and Godwin Obaseki promised to open Edo State Treasury for them for finances and that's how he bought his way in #ShamelessObaseki pic.twitter.com/7wafpfp80p — I Z U 🚶#BBNaija (@heisizumichaels) June 20, 2020

If you need any more evidence that #ShamelessObaseki doesnt care about the people, then consider that he protected himself with a face-shield at the irresponsible rally he staged at PDP secretariat while leaving the hundreds of youths he gathered to their own fate. pic.twitter.com/3NGCOeTUdI — Aigbona Imonike (@aigbona_imonike) June 20, 2020