Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The hashtag ”ShamelessObaseki” is currently trending on Twitter, with mixed reactions to Edo State Governor Obaseki’s defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

It is no news that the two strong political counterparts are usually at loggerheads. With the upcoming state primaries in Edo, the power struggle has heightened.

Governor Godwin Obaseki officially changed his political party from APC to PDP on Friday, June 19.


He has since made moves for re-election following his disqualification from the Sept. 19 poll by his former party, APC.

Here are some of the reactions as to why Twitter people consider Obaseki shameless.