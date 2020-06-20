Leading members of the U.S. COVID-19 task force have warned President Donald Trump about the health risks of holding large-scale indoor campaign rallies.

But Trump and his campaign advisers are proceeding with the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

The rally is expected to draw as many as 19,000 people.

According to NBC News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has expressed concerns about the safety of holding the rally.





Another member of the task force, Dr. Deborah Birx had also expressed a similar view.

Trump however does not seem to care a hoot as he pursues his re-election bid.

The crowd expected at the rally will neither be socially distant nor required to wear face coverings.

The Trump campaign team claim attendees “assume a personal risk” and “that is part of life.”