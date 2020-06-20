The members of the Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo are now divided over the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Seventeen out of twenty-six members led by the ward’s Vice Chairman, Mrs Adizetu Jafaru and Secretary, Emuakemeh Sule, signed the resolution lifting Oshiomhole’s suspension on Saturday.

However, the others led by Mr. Oshawo Stephen, Chairman of the ward said Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended.

Oshiomhole was suspended by the party in November following his protracted disagreement with Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.





It was on this basis that a High Court in the Federal Capital Territory ordered Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC national chairman.

However, the majority of the committee led by Vice-Chairman Adizetu Jafaru said they did not find any merit in the allegations that led to the suspension of Oshiomhole.

They added that the resolution to lift Oshiomhole’s suspension was made after its meeting on June 4 at the party’s secretariat, Apana-Uzairue, Edo.

“We have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Oshiomhole by the ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Oshiomhole,” the majority of the committee stated.

The acting APC National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, represented by the National Vice Chairman, South/South, Hilliard Etta, who received the ward officials, thanked them.

He said the lifting of the suspension was valid owing to the party’s constitution.

“Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution.

“Let me also say that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority, and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority.

But, chairman Stephen in a statement described the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

The statement read in part, “The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives, as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level, stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State.”