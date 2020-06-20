Social media has become the online court people take their problems to get justice after failing to get it offline. Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has attested to this.

The 36 year old mum of one disclosed that social media is a place where one’s mind can be toiled with, lies and truth are told by victims and predators.

Read her post:

Social media is country on its own where anything and everything happens, you find victims and preys, where you hear the truth and the lies. A place your mind can be used depending on how YOU want (Good or Bad). .

Yvonne Jegede is a film producer, model, and television personality who rose to fame after making a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Baba Idibia.