By Michael Adeshina

Anthony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, has stated that Obaseki’s certificates will be investigated.

Aziegbemi stated this while reacting to the circumstances that lead to the defection of Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki, who joined the PDP on Friday, left the APC after he was disqualified by the committees inaugurated by the National Chairman of the party and his political adversary, Adams Oshiomhole.





According to the APC committees, Obaseki was disqualified over multiple inconsistencies in his presented academic certificates, including a Higher School Leaving Certificate the Governor claimed to have obtained from an Institute of Continuing Education in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki’s NYSC certificate was also faulted.

However, Aziegbemi said APC’s action was a clear case of ‘vindictiveness of the highest order.’

He, however, noted that his party will set up a strong team to investigate his certificates.

He said: “I am sure you saw the sham called a screening committee which the other party had? It was a clear case of ‘vindictiveness of the highest order’ and there was no need for it to happen in the first instance. The PDP will set up a very powerful team to look at those papers. I suspect that the screening process of the other party (APC) was more of vindictiveness. They were not fair to him, but we will not do that. We will be transparent and investigative.”

However, the PDP postponed its primaries from June 23 to 25 to accommodate the verification process and other activities.