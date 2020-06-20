Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geo-political zone met in Ibadan on Friday and resolved to reposition the party.

The meeting was held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, with Gov Seyi Makinde as the Chief host.

Former Governor of Osun state, Prince Olugunsoye Oyinlola attended the meeting.





The Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi presided at the meeting.

Others in attendance were the former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, his predecessor, Mr Segun Oni, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, National Assembly members and other stakeholders.

The leaders at the meeting agreed to work in oneness to ensure the party emerged a strong, indissoluble structure.

They charged all the party stakeholders to embrace the principles of equity and fairness in the distribution of positions due to the zone henceforth.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the party discussed various issues bordering on unity, oneness and togetherness in the South-West-PDP, and how to reposition the party.

“The Leaders of the PDP South-West, from the six states of Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Osun met today, June 19, discussed extensively on various issues bordering on the unity, oneness and togetherness of the South-West-PDP and resolved as follows:

“That the PDP South-West should remain an indivisible, united and strong entity under the PDP’s umbrella.

“That positions zoned to the South-West should, henceforth, be fairly and equitably shared within the various States/Sub-zones of Lagos/Ogun; Ekiti/Ondo and Oyo/Osun to create a sense of belonging in the respective States/Sub-zones.

“That rotation of the various positions among the states/Sub-zones will create a higher sense of unity, togetherness, fairness and justice among the various States/Sub-zones.

“The above-mentioned resolutions of the meeting are intended to create a sense of belonging, fairness, justice and unity and will be fully implemented as we progress in our programmes in the future to come.” the communique read