Chief Owere Imasogie, Edo South Senatorial leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the party leadership in the state was not bribed by Gov. Godwin Obaseki to join the party.

He said that the allegation of inducement was unfounded, as there was nothing like that.

Imasogie who spoke to newsmen in Benin on Saturday on Obaseki joining the PDP, however, noted that Obaseki’s coming into the PDP was purely “strategic.”

He described the rumour of inducement as propaganda being spread by those who lost out in keeping the governor as their party member.





He noted that what transpired between the party and the governor was mutual, as the sitting governor certainly had his own qualities, selling points and attractions.

He commended the national leadership of the party on the decision to accommodate Obaseki, considering the fact that the party had to postpone its governorship primaries from June 20 to June 24.

According to him, any active opposition political party will certainly be excited having a sitting governor of a state being a party ruling at the centre, decamping to an opposition party.

“It shows, among other considerations, the valuable rating and respect the sitting governor has for that party.

“So, we in the PDP have accepted Gov. Obaseki into our fold and the leadership of the party has granted him and his deputy the necessary waivers to contest on the platform of the party.”

The PDP leader emphasised that the party had a “huge humane umbrella of protection for political like-minds.

“What kind of party will the PDP be if it does not provide shelter and comfort for a governor whose party has been tormenting with heavy acidic rains and thunderstorms?

“He is here with us now, safe and sound and henceforth, Edo has become a PDP state.”

He called on Nigerians to continue to support of the PDP “so we can bring Nigeria back to the path of true recovery and health.”

It would be recalled that Obaseki on Friday joined the PDP to enable him seek reelection following his disqualification from the Sept. 19 poll by the All Progressives Congress.