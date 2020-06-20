Not all the council chairmen in Edo State followed Governor Godwin Obaseki into the Peoples Democratic Party as widely reported.

At least not yet.

Mrs Rabiat Ezolomhe, chairman Etsako West Local Government of Edo, said that she and her members will remain in the All Progressives Congress.





Etsako West is Adams Oshiomhole’s home council.

Oshiomhole is the suspended APC Chairman.

Ezolomhe told newsmen in Auchi on Friday that APC is their home and they will not abandon it.

On Friday, Obaseki led an APC renegade train to decamp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Ezolomhe, people got it wrong to say they left the party.

“We are not leaving APC, it is our home, we cannot destroy the house that we built.

“We can’t run away from the house we laboured for since 2018. Our tenure is not over yet, these are my members right here with me.

“As members of the Local Government Areas, we remain members of the ruling party, we are authentic members of APC.

“Nobody can take away our position from us. We are not following anybody to any party. Our party is APC,” she said.

Similarly, APC chairman of Ward 10 in Etsako West Local, Mr Stephen Oshawo, also said that they are still APC members, saying that they have not decamped to another party.

But this is not a comforting news for Oshiomhole, as they vowed not to lift the suspension of Oshiomhole from the party.

Analysts said they are staying put to create more legal hurdles for Oshiomhole as he fights back to get his court-ordered suspension lifted.