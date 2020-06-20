By Abankula

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) screening committee for the Edo governorship primary would resume again today to interview Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The committee closed shop on June 5 after screening governorship aspirants of the party.

It is reconvening today by the order of the party’s NWC purposely for the party’s new catch, the APC renegade Godwin Obaseki.





He formally joined the PDP in Benin on Friday, after the All Progressives Congress disqualified him over his certificate.

Obaseki obtained the membership card of the PDP at the carnival-like reception party.

He will now need to race to Abuja for screening, to make his re-election bid a reality.

For his sake, the PDP shifted its primary election from June 23 to June 25.

According to Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), the PDP National Organising Secretary, the screening would continue at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja from 10a.m. prompt.

“The committee is mandated to screen all aspirants for the upcoming 2020 governorship election in Edo,” Akobundu said.

Members of the screening committee include, Mr Kingsley Chinda as Chairman, Boyele Debekeme as Secretary, Chief Oladimeji Fabiyi, Sen. Mrs Joy Emordi and Hajiya Aishat Hasindu as members.