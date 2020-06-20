By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and Mavin act, Divine Ikubor widely known as Rema, has been featured on a billboard in Times Square in New York, United States of America.

The billboard is promoting Ginger Me, Rema’s latest song which was produced by The Element and talks about how the love of a woman can make a man feel on top of the world.

Music producer and Mavin Records owner, Don Jazzy shared a picture of the billboard on Instagram on Friday.





“Thank you @spotify for the Rema Times Square billboards,” he captioned the post.

This is coming after Apple Music announced Rema as the latest artist to be featured on Up Next program which shines the spotlight on promising upcoming singers.

He is also nominated for the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award at the 2020 edition of the BET Awards which will be held on June 29.