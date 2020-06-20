Nigerian artiste, Skales (with the real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng), has dropped his new EP, ‘Healing Process’.

Healing Process is a cathartic, heartfelt release that lifts a lid on the years that he has spent in getting to his enviable position.

The E.P features some of the finest musicians in the industry which include DJ and EDM maestro, Walshy Fire, and Ice Prince.

According to Skales, the EP is an oral hike through years of ache, stardom-induced anxiety, overwhelming awareness, and search for peace.





The project is accompanied by a crisp video for “SELECTA”, the EP’s lead dance anthem.

The Nigerian rapper, singer-songwriter started writing rap songs in Kaduna in 2000.

His catalogue is filled with club-ready bangers like “Ijo Ayo,” “Temper,” “Shake Body,” and “Booty Language.”

He has also worked with all the major Nigerian pop stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Major Lazer in the span of the last five years.

He has performed in concert in locations far-flung from Nigeria as the United States, Dubai, London, Muscat, and Oman.