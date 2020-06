Nigerian musical artist and DMW label musician Idowest teams up with Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking on a new single ‘Shamaya’.

The song was produced by Hysaint.

Patoranking who hails from from Onicha, Ebonyi State is a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town.