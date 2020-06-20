The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has described the demise of its Women Leader, Mrs Shola Oladehinbo, as devastating.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, in a statement on Saturday said the party was deeply shocked over her death.

Oladehinbo died on Friday in Lagos, after a brief illness.

Gani described the deceased as “a leader of leaders” and a loyal party woman, who did so much to add value to the party.





“The late women leader is reputed to have been in the PDP since registration.

“She had held many offices, playing various roles to support the party.

“She was the state Financial Secretary and also two-term women leader, a position she held until her death.

“The party notes that her demise has left a big vacuum within the Lagos PDP family,’’ he said.

Gani said it was disheartening that Oladehinbo left behind her biological mother.

The publicity secretary said the party was with the family at their trying period and would do its best to support them.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul while asking God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The PDP has again called on the Lagos State Government to improve health services in the state to curtail or stop deaths arising from treatable ailments,’’ he said.