The remains of Ibidunni, the deceased wife of Lagos-based pastor and founder of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, will be laid to rest today, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The event surely will witness soul-wrenching tributes and tears from across the country for a woman that touched many lives.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral would be attended by a few family members and friends but the service would be streamed live on various social media platforms.

On Wednesday, the church streamed live a service of songs and candlelight in honour of Ibidunni.





Ibidunni died on Sunday of suspected cardiac arrest while in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where she had gone to work.

The former beauty queen, who would have clocked 40 in July, had been travelling round the country to set up isolation centres for state governments.

The businesswoman cum philanthropist was reputed for her non-governmental organisation, Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, through which she counselled couples facing fertility challenges and supported them financially for in vitro fertilisation.