By Taiwo Okanlawon

Pastor Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Friday paid a condolence visit to the Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, over the death of his wife, Ibidun.

She shared a picture of the visit on Instagram and prayed for strength for the family to bear the loss.

“My thoughts & prayers are with the families of @pastorituahighodalo & @ibidunni_ighodalo this period. God will continue to strengthen and uphold them in Jesus name,” Adeboye wrote.





Pastor Ighodalo left the RCCG to start his own church following his unpopular decision to marry the late Ibidun after seeing a divorce through.

Ibidun, however, died of suspected cardiac arrest on June 14 in her hotel room in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The late former beauty queen was in Port Harcourt to set up a coronavirus isolation centre.