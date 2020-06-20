Thieves looking for valuables in a Hungary capital courtyard were shocked to discover multiple plastic containers full of human body parts.

The Blikk newspaper reported on Saturday that the thieves have been detained by the police.

They told the officers about their discovery in the Budapest’s Paty district.

Police have begun investigations into a pathologist’s assistant who has access to the courtyard.





Their search of his residence has come up with multiple buckets, sacks and barrels containing the parts of multiple bodies.

The 60-year-old man is now being investigated for improperly handling body parts.

They have not ruled out that the parts were obtained by foul play.

However, it is believed the suspect acquired the body parts at his job in a nearby hospital.

The alleged motive is unclear.

Some neighbours said that the man raised pigs, which means he might have been feeding the body parts to the animals.