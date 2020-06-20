Vandora comes through with a new visual for her YouTube channel, sharing tips on how to catch a guy’s attention online.

There are lots of distractions and Vandora is actually detailing from real-life experience how to keep one out of the many.

Vanessa Williams aka Vandora is a content creator, former Big Brother Naija housemate and a lifestyle vlogger who drops videos on relationships weekly.





The media personality is in a relationship with boyfriend Mr Cruz and they are a couple who are visible with their love.