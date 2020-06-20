“Heads will roll” were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie while commenting on the ongoing forensic audit of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

NDDC’s Interim Management Committee is under investigation for alleged mismanagement of N40bilion.

Recently, the Senate had vowed to reveal the truth and expose those behind the alleged mismanagement of the huge sum.

Following the alleged sharp financial practices, Buhari had in October last year ordered a forensic audit of NDDC’s operations from 2001 to 2019.





However, Onochie described Buhari’s decision as wise.

In a tweet last night, Onochie wrote: “PRESIDENT BUHARI IS WISE.

“NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Completed in less than 6 months of the Interim Management Committee set up to oversee the NDDC. Completed After 20 years!

“A Forensic Audit on the NDDC is also going on. Heads will Roll.”

In another tweet on Saturday morning, Onochie praised President Buhari for closing the land borders in order to improve the country’s agricultural sector.

She said: “President Buhari is the man who saw tomorrow. Some months ago, he ordered the closure of our land borders. Tongues wagged. He stood his ground.

“He also invested massively in agric and curtailed rice importation. We would have been worse off now if he did not see today in advance.”