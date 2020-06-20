By Taiwo Okanlawon

Meet One of Instagram’s most popular comedians, content creator and cinematographer, Mariam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma for her educative and hilarious Skits.

Taaooma became famous through her comedy skits which are tailored to mimic typical Nigerian mothers. She emphasizes the unique manner African mothers respond to the actions of their children with slap as her signature in her skits.

She is one of 25 youngsters who made PM News list of top 25 Nigerian under 30 superstars in the entertainment space.





Here are 5 things you don’t know about her.

1. She was born ‘Apaokagi Abisola Maryam’ to a Muslim family.

2. She studied Tourism, hospitality, and event Management from Kwara state University.

3. She is the CEO of Chop Tao (a finger food company)

4. She acts 10 characters in her skit.

5. She Co-own The Greenade company (a Cinematography firm).