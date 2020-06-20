Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was screened at the national secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday.

The governor, who looked cheerful, appeared before the PDP Edo State Gubernatorial Screening Committee.

This comes a day after he picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national office ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

He was screened by the five-man committee led by Kingsley Chinda with Boyele Debekeme as the secretary.





Members of the committee included Oladimeji Fabiyi, Senator Joy Emordi, and Aishat Hasindu.

The committee had earlier screened three aspirants – Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide Ihama, and Kenneth Imansuangbon.