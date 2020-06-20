Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubos, has ordered the total shutdown and fumigation of the assembly complex.

This was contained in a statement signed on Saturday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and Communication, Mr Jeff Mbah.

Mbah said that Ubosi gave the order as a precautionary measure following the death of Mr Chijioke Ugwueze, member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency.

The statement read in part; “The speaker has ordered the immediate shutdown of the assembly complex for decontamination.





”Also the suspension of all activities in the complex till further notice.

”Our heartfelt sympathy goes to Ugwueze family, the wife, the children, the people of Isi-Izo Constituency and all our distinguished colleagues in the house and the State Government for the irreparable loss”.