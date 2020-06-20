By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General Fred Chijuka, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, his media adviser, Buhari saluted Gen. Chijuka for the savvy and diligence he displayed in enhancing communication between the military and the public.

He praised Chijuka over his many pioneering roles.





These began in the 70s, when he was the Public Relations Officer, 21 and 1 Infantry Brigade, Nigerian Army.

Then he went on to become Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Infantry Division and Director, Army Public Relations, 1987.

President Buhari commended Gen. Chijuka, who is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, for the exceptional strides in ensuring an effective communication platform in the army.

He said the platform over the years paved way for more understanding of the operations of the institution, and most important, promoted warmth among officers through better internal public relations.

Chijuka’s pioneering role, Buhari noted greatly improved the image of the Nigerian Army.

He congratulated him for meticulously equipping himself, through knowledge and exposure to the dynamism of the media, and using his skills in public speaking and writing to serve the country.

Buhari joined family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, heralded by years of service to the nation.

He also prayed that the almighty God will continue to bless Gen. Chijuka with good health and strength to keep mentoring and inspiring younger Nigerians.